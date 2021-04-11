Injured man rescued from cliff in Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - A man was rescued after becoming stranded on a cliff near Cave Landing in Avila Beach Saturday evening.

The rescue began around 7:47 p.m.

Crews with CAL FIRE, San Luis Obispo City Fire, Avila Beach Harbor Patrol and the SLO County Sheriff's Office all responded.

After being helped off the cliff, the man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.