Body pulled from waters at Pismo Beach identified as Tulare County man

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A Tulare County man has been identified as the person whose body was pulled from the ocean at Pismo Beach Wednesday morning.

According to the California State Parks Department, the body of John Peter Moore, 58, of Exeter was recovered from the water at around 5:30 a.m.

At around 3:30 a.m., State Park Rangers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded for the report of a body in the water. After about two hours, Moore's body was recovered and taken to the coroner's office for identification.

The State Parks Department says the man's family has been notified of his death. The cause of death remains unclear but foul play is not suspected.