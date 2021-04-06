Atascadero homeless organization’s Empty Bowls event returns

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, is bringing back their annual Empty Bowls event on April 29.

The event will be a drive thru/pick up event.

The event will be held at the Atascadero Bible Church from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature soups, stews and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries.

The organization is still looking for donations of soup for the event. Any restaurant interested can email, greer@scoutrentalco.com.

Local celebrities will be serving attendees in their cars.

Each meal includes soup and break for a family of 4 along with desserts.

Tickets will be around $50 or $60 and it includes a souvenir hand crafted empty bowl.

The organization operates three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless.

The program provides services for these individuals to secure a job and find permanent and sustainable housing.

To purchase tickets for this event, click here.

For more information about ECHO and their services to help the most vulnerable, click here.