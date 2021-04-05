Skip to Content
Two hospitalized following rollover crash near Cayucos

CAYUCOS, Calif. - Two people were transported to the hospital following a rollover crash near Cayucos Monday evening.

Around 6:26 p.m., CAL FIRE personnel were dispatched to the area of Chaney Avenue and Gilbert Avenue regarding a single-vehicle crash.

There, they found two people had been ejected from a car and suffered moderate injuries. They were treated at the scene.

A helicopter then responded to airlift one victim to the hospital. The second person was transported by ground ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

