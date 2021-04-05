San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases now 20,606; 256 deaths

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported 59 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. There have now been 20,606 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, including 256 deaths.

The newest numbers are being released every weekday on ReadySLO.org.

234 people are recovering at home and 6 people are currently hospitalized, 1 of whom is in the ICU. 20,106 people are considered recovered.

2,384 of these total cases are inmates at the California Men's Colony.

