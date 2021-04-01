San Luis Obispo man accused of raping teen girl after providing her with alcohol

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man is under arrest, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl after providing her with alcohol.

Police arrested 22-year-old Steven Huerta on the morning of March 21.

Police began investigating the man after a 16-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted. The girl told police that Huerta had assaulted her after providing her with alcohol.

The following day, a search warrant was served at Huerta's home and he was arrested.

Huerta has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a $500,000 bail. He awaits possible charges for rape of an intoxicated victim, penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation of an unconscious victim, statutory rape, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Victims, or anyone with information about this investigation, should contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department Investigations Division at 805-594-8038.