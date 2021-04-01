Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market returning in May

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - After more than a year of being away, the Downtown SLO Farmer's Market is set to make its return this spring.

The Thursday Night Farmers’ Market will be returning to Higuera Street in downtown SLO on Thursday, May 6 and will be open from 6-9 p.m.

The market closed on April 2, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The market will reopen in phases, organizers said. The first phase will include vendors from certified farms, sellers of pre-sealed to-go food items, and sellers of crafted and artisan home goods.

For more information about which types of vendors will be permitted in the first phase of reopening, click here.

In addition to these phases, the market will have a smaller footprint than previous years and will operate with a smaller capacity.

Organizers said these modifications could change as the county progresses further into the state's reopening plan. Pets, excluding service animals, are not allowed at the market per state guidelines.

If you are eligible and interested in participating in the first phase of the reopening market, you can email organizers to get your spot.

