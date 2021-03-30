Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police arrested a domestic abuse suspect in Paso Robles after an hour stand off on Monday.

On Monday at around 6 p.m., police responded to a call of a woman reporting a crime on the 2400 block of Branch Creek in Paso Robles.

During the call, the woman was disconnected twice. During a call back to the woman, she was crying and coughing before the line disconnected again.

Officers arrived on scene to find sounds of a struggle happening inside the home.

They knocked on the door but no one answered.

Police then knocked down the door and were met by a woman and child running out from the home.

The woman suffered a laceration to the back of her head.

Police identified the suspect and found that he retreated deeper into the apartment.

Officers looked throughout the apartment to find that the man has barricaded himself in the bathroom.

The suspect stated that he was armed and would not surrender, police say the suspect said that police would have to shoot him.

Police began efforts to speak with the suspect through a cellphone for an hour.

They were able to negotiate with the man and he then surrendered peacefully.

The man was arrested without further incident.

He was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threats with the intent to terrorize and willful delay of an officer.