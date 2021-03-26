Lucia Mar will remain in hybrid model through school year, full-time in-person returning in upcoming school year

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Lucia Mar Unified School District will continue hybrid learning for the rest of the school year in a letter on Friday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Paul Fawcett says that the return to in-person learning has been a success. With the schools implementing hybrid in-person learning, elementary schools were able to welcome back students from TK to high school.

The school will continue hybrid-learning for the rest of the school year with the 2021-2022 school year being fully in-person.

Fawcett says student registration for the 2021-2022 school year is happening now.

The district is also working on a summer program to accelerate learning recovery before the new school year.

Recently, the CDC their TK to elementary school guidelines by changing the 6 ft. physical distancing to 3 ft. distancing between students in a classroom setting and a 3 ft. or 6 ft. distance in secondary schools depending on COVID transmission rates.

The CDC will also allow the school district to open additional in-person seats under the current hybrid model.

The school will also continue virtual distanced learning for families that choose not to return to in-person school called the Virtual Academy. The program will allow students to continue distance learning in the fall with a full day program taught by regular certificated teachers, similar to this school year’s distance learning program.

The district is hoping to get feedback on what ways they can help students in their Local Control and Accountability Plan, to take the survey, click here.