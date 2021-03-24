Morro Bay Fire Chief announces retirement, city begins search for new fire chief

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- The Morro Bay Fire Chief announced his retirement on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Steve Knuckles announces his retirement from the Morro Bay Fire Department.

He will end his service on July 31, 2021.

Chief Knuckles got the City's approval for a temporary contract to continue the fire chief role while the City searches for his successor.

Chief Knuckles has served the City of Morro Bay for 22 years.

“This has been a difficult decision for myself and my family. I have been very blessed to work with a high performing group of men and women in the Fire Department that really want to make a difference in their

community. My collaboration with the entire City staff has shown me the incredible professionalism and pride our City staff performs every day. This Fire Chief assignment has made me a better person’” states Chief Knuckles.

He started as a Fire Captain Paramedic in 1999.

He was promoted to Fire Chief in 2012 and has led the department through emergency incidents along with increasing the community's response, emergency plan development and the City's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chief Knuckles has dedicated his life to the fire service and serving the community and leading the Morro Bay Fire Department,” said City Manager Scott Collins. “Steve is an exemplary public servant and we

greatly appreciate all he has done to transform the department, serve the community and lead the City through this challenging pandemic. We are excited for him as he prepares for the next stage of his career. I am grateful that he will continue to lead the department as we conduct the recruitment to fill the very big leadership shoes he will leave behind.”

Chief Knuckles will continue his community service through the Rotary Club of Morro Bay, Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and as a coach at a local high school in Morro Bay.

The City has begun their search for the new Fire Chief earlier this week.

The City will partner with outside support to get the best person to be the next fire chief.



