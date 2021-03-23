Hearst Castle provides updates on reopening plan

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Reopening plans are in the works at Hearst Castle.

The museum officials and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department are working together to make a plan on reopening.

Though many museums are able to reopen, Hearst Castle will continue to be closed due to it being a historic landmark.

Officials say the historic landmark doesn't meet criteria to reopen under the current museum guidelines because the castle conducts guided tours with multiple households and buses visitors to the hilltop.

California State Parks will increase public access and services in a phased approach at Hearst Castle.

When they do reopen, Hearst Castle plans on doing reservations for non-members to view the castle.

Members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle, that have free tours included in the membership, can email the Director of Development for times to visit when the museum reopens.

The museum plans on hosting many events when they reopen including charity events, educational activities like their STEAM Program at the Castle and fundraising events.

During the pandemic, the museum held virtual educational programs for children.

During the closure, the castle have made some restorations including to its Casa Grande bell system and to its main house.

They hope to reopen in fall but there is currently no set date for reopening.

