UK coronavirus variant found in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The California Department of Public Health announced that the U.K. variant of COVID-19 was found in San Luis Obispo County.

The CDPH informed the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency on Thursday that a resident of SLO County tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19.

This person has concluded their isolation period and is no longer considered to be infectious, public health said. No other cases have been discovered yet, but county health officials are continuing to investigate.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein is urging SLO County residents to get vaccinated and do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We are so close to ending this pandemic and we can get there with your help,” said Borenstein. “Continue to wear your mask in public, stay physically distanced from those who don’t live with you, get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you are eligible. These actions will continue to protect you from spreading the variants.”

More than 100,000 people in San Luis Obispo County have been vaccinated for COVID-19. These vaccinations appear to remain effective against COVID-19 variants, including B.1.1.7.

Several variants have been discovered throughout the state. On Thursday, Santa Barbara County announced its first cases of the U.K. variant in two residents. Both of the cases are unrelated and neither person reported traveling abroad, the public health department said.

For information about signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.