SLO County Sheriff’s detectives continue investigation into Kristin Smart case at Arroyo Grande home

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - It's been a long night for the Smart family and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives as they continued to investigate an Arroyo Grande property belonging to Ruben Flores.

Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who has been has been named as "the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart."

Investigators are actively searching the property with shovels, a ground-penetrating radar and other equipment. The search officially began Monday morning.

The SLO County Sheriff is on scene and has been walking around the area.

NewsChannel reporter Dave Alley is at the scene where he said the search has been focusing on the area below the deck of the multi-level home.

The sheriff's office has been searching for missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart for 25 years.

She disappeared while walking back to her dorm room in San Luis Obispo in 1996. Paul Flores is the last known person to see Smart alive.

