Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 11:26 am
Published 11:23 am

Firefighters respond to stove fire at popular restaurant in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- CAL Fire is responding to a stove on fire at Luna Red on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 11:09 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find moderate smoke showing from the roof and the stove on fire.

Crews went into offensive mode and completed a 360 assessment.

The fire is currently active and crews are making an aggressive fire attack.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Fire / Safety
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content