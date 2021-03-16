Firefighters respond to stove fire at popular restaurant in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- CAL Fire is responding to a stove on fire at Luna Red on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at around 11:09 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene to find moderate smoke showing from the roof and the stove on fire.
Crews went into offensive mode and completed a 360 assessment.
The fire is currently active and crews are making an aggressive fire attack.
We will provide more information when it becomes available.
