Central Coast farmers anxious for rainfall over dry conditions

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Despite the rain we've seen over the past week, farmers across the Central Coast are anxious, saying they still need more.

2021 started off with a major rain storm, making farmers feel optimistic about this year.

But two months later, their mood has changed, and said there’s still a long way to go after receiving little to no rainfall.

Ikeda Brothers Farming said they're already facing challenges from the mostly dry year.

They said they didn't get the rainfall needed to help reach salts that build up or recharge the aquifer.

That could cause damage to the leafy crops, and meaning farms potentially won’t be able to sell them in the market.

Farmers said this year’s lack of rain could bring other problems as it brings a pattern to a potential drought.

“With experience, I know that they’re coming,” said Ikeda Brothers Corporate Secretary Tom Ikeda. “So I am looking out for them, even with experience, they can catch you off guard.”

Right now growers said all they can do is hope for the best, both financially and weather wise.