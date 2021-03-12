Spectators to be allowed at outdoor sports events in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif - San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have clarified that spectators for outdoor sports will be allowed to attend games and competitions.

County public health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says venues will need to limit attendance to 20% capacity.

Spectators are not currently allowed at indoor events.

In addition, state guidance recommends that schools offer ways for family and friends to watch practices and competitions remotely by live stream if feasible.

This applies to all organized youth and adult recreational sports, including school, community programs, private clubs and leagues.

Organized youth and adult sports resumed in San Luis Obispo County at the end of February. High school football is slated to resume next week.