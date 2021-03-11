Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Crews rescue injured person from bottom of cliff in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a person who was injured when they fell about 100 feet from a cliffside in Pismo Beach Thursday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to the cliffside on the 2500 block of Price Street.

According to SLO City Fire, a person fell about 100 feet from the cliff and was in "severe distress."

Video of the rescue shows the person being hoisted up from the cliffside and taken away to be treated for their injuries.

The condition of the person is unclear at this time.

