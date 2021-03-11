Crews rescue injured person from bottom of cliff in Pismo Beach

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a person who was injured when they fell about 100 feet from a cliffside in Pismo Beach Thursday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to the cliffside on the 2500 block of Price Street.

According to SLO City Fire, a person fell about 100 feet from the cliff and was in "severe distress."

SLO City Fire technical rescue team members are assisting @CALFIRE_SLO with a cliff rescue in Pismo Beach. Patient approximately 100’ down cliff in severe distress. pic.twitter.com/Q6ny9XGNnM — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 11, 2021

Video of the rescue shows the person being hoisted up from the cliffside and taken away to be treated for their injuries.

The condition of the person is unclear at this time.