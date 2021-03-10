SLO County warming center opening Wednesday, Thursday in Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The South San Luis Obispo County Warming Center is opening Wednesday and Thursday night due to a winter chill and expected storms.

The center will now be located at the Grover Beach Community Center at 1230 Trouville Ave. Previously, it was located in Arroyo Grande.

The center will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

Transportation to the warming center will be provided at the following locations and time:

Ramona Park from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

St Anthony’s (390 Bello St., Pismo Beach) from 5:40 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Pismo Beach Outlets from 6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant from 6:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond from 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As a reminder, drivers may only transport three guests at a time. If there are more than three guests waiting for a ride, the driver will return for them.

The warming center is open to adults who need a place to stay overnight out of the rain. Guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m. and no later than 8 p.m. The center will close by 7 a.m. each morning.

Sleeping cots and bedding will be provided.

For questions and information, you can call the Warming Center Hot Line at 805-710-4330.

The warming center opens whenever there is a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures at or below 38 degrees.