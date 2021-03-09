SLO County DA’s office receives support dog for victims and witnesses

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A pooch now patrols the halls of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office.

His name is Edgar, a 3-year-old yellow lab and golden retriever mix who was recently hired as the new courthouse dog.

Edgar's job is to help witnesses and victims of crime make it through difficult court situations. He's also trained to help clients with special needs.

Normally Edgar would cost $50,000 but he was donated by Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit that provides trained dogs at no cost.

Edgar will assist handlers Jennifer Love and Tim Murphy during their work with victims of crime.

“The DA’s office is also very grateful for the financial assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation who donated $5,000 to assist in the costs of our courthouse dog program,” San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said.

Both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have similar programs within each respective District Attorney's office.