Arroyo Grande COVID vaccine clinic moving to South County Regional Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The Arroyo Grande COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be moving to the South County Regional Center on March 8.

The move was in part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District's plan to return to in-person instruction.

Currently, the vaccination clinic is at the Arroyo Grande High School, the clinic has to move in order for students and staff to return on campus.

“We are rapidly expanding our vaccine distribution and we want schools to provide in-person instruction, so this move was necessary,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer. “We’re now administering more than 10,000 doses of vaccine per week, up from just a few hundred doses a week in December. Moving the vaccine clinic at Arroyo Grande High School to the South County Regional Center will help us further ramp up our vaccination efforts and allow for the possibility of some students to return to school in person.”

The County successfully administered more than 2,700 doses at the South County site this week.

More than 72,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in SLO County since December 2020, and an estimated 17% of the population has received at least one dose. The County Public Health Department has administered 46,375 of the total doses administered in SLO County.

For more information on COVID-19 and the vaccine distribution, click here.