San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's and San Luis Obispo police are investigating a threat at the courthouse on Tuesday morning.

County Sheriff's say they received a threat to the courthouse over the phone at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff deputies and officers are on scene with police dogs.

The presiding judge sent everyone home out of precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.