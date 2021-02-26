SLO sheriff’s deputies searching for assault suspect in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's is looking for the suspect involved in an assault with injury in Nipomo on Friday.

On Friday at around 1:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies received reports of a fight between two homeless people on the 500 block of Orchard Avenue in Nipomo.

At arrival, deputies found one man injured during the fight. He was treated by paramedics.

The other suspect left the scene on foot.

The man stated that he had been shot in the head but deputies say there was no evidence of a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said there were no weapons seen during the fight.

County Sheriff officials say it is unclear at this time if narcotics were involved.

The man on scene suffered trauma to his mouth and face from the fight.

The suspect is still outstanding.