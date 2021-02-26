SLO police searching for at-risk missing person

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing woman and her car.

The woman is identified as Terri Katz, 67, from Morro Bay.

She was last seen in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

Her family reported Katz missing after she didn't return from a 10 a.m. appointment in San Luis Obispo.

Katz' family says she suffers from short term memory loss and that her not returning home is "highly unusual."

Police say Katz' car was called in as a possible DUI driver at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night. The car was reported to be heading north on Highway 1 passing the California Men's Colony.

Officers responded but could not find her car.

Investigators say they do not believe Katz was intoxicated but that she could have been suffering from a medical emergency.

Her car is 1990 Geo Prism in sky blue with the license number of 2UAT290.

Anyone with information is urged to call SLO Police at 805-781-7313.