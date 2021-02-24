Youth and adult sports can resume in SLO County Friday

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Organized youth and adult sports will be able to resume in San Luis Obispo County starting this week.

All organized youth and adult sports in the county can resume Friday with modifications.

This includes school sports, community programs, private clubs and athletic leagues, but only applies to outdoor sports.

The resumption of organized sports comes as San Luis Obispo County saw its COVID-19 case rate drop below 14 cases per 100,000 people, which is the state's minimum requirement to allow for those activities to resume.

"Youth sports are important to our children's physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer.

Modifications laid out by the California Department of Public Health requires the use of face coverings by observers and coaches and athletes who are not actively participating. Spectators will also need to continue to practice physical distancing between people who do not live in the same household.

There are also restrictions in place for competitions played in counties with higher case rates. Those restrictions include weekly testing for players and coaches who participate in higher risk sports like rugby, water polo and football.

For more information about the resumption of youth and adult sports in San Luis Obispo County, as well as a complete breakdown of restrictions, click here.