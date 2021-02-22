SLO County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend on Monday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 220.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

https://twitter.com/SLOPublicHealth/status/1363956736994930691

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. People are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

In addition to these new deaths, San Luis Obispo County reported 118 new coronavirus cases over the weekend on Monday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.