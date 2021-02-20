Coast Guard rescues injured man almost 50 miles off San Luis Obispo coast

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 27-year-old sailor by helicopter on Friday after he sustained injuries while more than 46 miles off the coast of San Luis Obispo.

A call for help was made by the captain of the motor vessel Hyundai Jupiter, a 1060-foot bulk carrier. The captain requested assistance for a passenger who reportedly fell 16 feet while on the vessel.

The Coast Guard command center dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27J Spartan aircraft and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to their location.

Once they arrived, the Dolphin's crew lowered a rescue swimmer, along with a stretcher, to hoist the injured sailor into the helicopter.

The man was then flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was listed as being in stable condition.

"The offshore environment always tries to throw surprises-especially with the fog bank not predicted to be to the surface," said Lt. Kristin Euchler, the MH-65 Dolphin co-pilot for this rescue. "Luckily with all the prior coordination, we were able to shoot the approach through the clouds with a solid radar hit of the large vessel. The coordination between District 11, the vessel and the C-27 overhead was crucial in finding the vessel. The teamwork from all watchstanders and the vessel allowed for accurate fuel planning and success of the rescue window for the patient."

For more information, pictures and other rescue stories, visit the Coast Guard website at www.news.uscg.mil.