Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach reopen off-road riding on premises, campground after pandemic closure

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO DUNES, Calif. – Off-road riding and camping is allowed at the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach Friday after closing down for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

California State Park Officials announced Tuesday they are moving forward to phase two of the three-phased reopening plan beginning Friday.

This includes a limited number of sites within Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Pismo State Beach.

The day use hours is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and State Parks is limiting the daily allowed number of Jeeps, trucks and off-highway vehicles.

1,000 off-highway vehicles and 1,000 "street legal" vehicles will be able to enter the premises on a daily basis.

A total of 100 campsites will be available. Pismo's North Beach Campground is temporarily closed due to recent storm impacts.

State parks is requiring reservations for both park united and must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

For more details, click here.