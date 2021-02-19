4 staff members, 1 inmate at SLO County jail test positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports an outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Main Jail on Friday.

The County Sheriff's Office says four staff members and one inmate tested positive during the outbreak.

County Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

The outbreak was reported on Saturday when a newly arrested inmate had an event requiring staff to come to his aid. County Sheriff's says the staff members were wearing their PPE.

The inmate was transported to the hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The inmate is no longer in custody at the main jail.

The four staff members developed COVID-19 symptoms and are quarantining.

County Public Health is guiding the Sheriff's Office in identifying the exposed individuals in order to test and quarantine them.

This brings the total number of inmates that have tested positive upt to 90.

There have been a total of 48 staff members that have tested positive, 21 patrol deputies and 27 correctional staff members.