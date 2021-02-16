San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases now 19,210; 210 deaths

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported 311 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Tuesday. The County has not reported new cases since last Thursday. There have now been 19,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, including 210 deaths.

The newest numbers are being released every weekday on ReadySLO.org.

795 people are recovering at home and 26 people are currently hospitalized, 98 of whom are currently in the ICU. 18,150 people are considered recovered.

2,376 of these total cases are inmates at the California Men's Colony.

A complete breakdown of these cases can be found here:

For more information from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, click here.

San Luis Obispo County officials are holding coronavirus news briefings Wednesdays at 3:15 p.m.

The briefings will be streamed on our website.