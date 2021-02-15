League of Women Voters of SLO County to provide accurate description on Oso Flaco Improvement Project

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County created a virtual meeting to discuss a proposed plan, and an environmental review of the Oso Flaco Improvment Project.

According to the League's of Women Voters website, the Oso Flaco Improvement Project envisions a two-phased development for a new campground that could eventually result in over 300 sites.

New trails and other structures supporting the campground might be built as well.

The meeting will be held at 12 P.M. Monday. The public is invited to attend.

