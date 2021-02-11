SLO County reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 61 new cases

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Three more residents of San Luis Obispo County have died of COVID-19, the public health department announced Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced the new deaths on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

These newest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 205. The county reached 200 total deaths on Tuesday.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

The county public health department also reported 61 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

