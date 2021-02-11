SLO Public Health opens more COVID-19 vaccination appointments after unexpected shipment of doses

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is opening more appointments for the first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week at their Cuesta College vaccination site.

The appointments were made available after the County received an unexpected additional shipment of the Pfizer doses.

The County is currently vaccinating people 65 and older along with medical employees.

To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.