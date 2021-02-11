Local farmers, growers show support for healthcare workers and first responders

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - It was a tremendous show of community support Thursday morning in Arroyo Grande.

Hundreds of boxes of locally grown, fresh produce were delivered to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The boxes were then given away to doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital as well as local firefighters, police officers and paramedics.

The food donation effort was spearheaded by Talley Farms of Arroyo Grande.

"Just the idea that we so value our essential workers, our essential healthcare workers who fundamentally are helping us get through this dire situation we're in", said owner Brian Talley, "I am a farmer and I'm blessed with abundance and I just want to share that."

Hospital workers were grateful for the support.

"I think its awesome", said Arroyo Grande Community Hospital nurse Ashley J., "it's so nice they're donating this to us and its fresh produce, personally, farmers market, stuff like that, we're not doing a lot of that right now, so I think its great."

The donated fresh produce also came from farmers and growers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties