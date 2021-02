San Luis Obispo County

ASTASCADERO, Calif. -- The City of Atascadero has a new emergency evacuation program.

City leaders are encouraging the community to learn what zone they are in so they can safely evacuate in case an evacuation warning or if an order is issued.

This program was a priority for the city back in the 2019 Strategic Planning meeting.

To find out your zone, click here or call the City at 805-470-3300.