Cuesta College Accreditation gets reaffirmed for 7 more years

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cuesta College has its accreditation reaffirmed for the next seven years on Friday.

The college's Superintendent/ President Dr. Jill Stearns says the accreditation is to assure students and the community of the quality education Cuesta College has to offer.

The Accrediting Commission of Community and Junior Colleges of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, or ACCJC, provided the accreditation.

The members of the institution participate in a self-evaluation and peer review to provide feedback on the quality of education and provide feedback.

Last fall, Cuesta College hosted a team of 11 faculty and administrators from peer colleges for a virtual accreditation site visit at the end of September 2020. They visited and produced an evaluation report that provided evidence on the school's effectiveness, quality of education and continuous quality improvement.

The ACCJC reviewed the report and reaffirmed the college's accreditation for the next seven years.

“I am proud to have this external validation of our institution and appreciate the faculty, classified professionals, and campus leaders that make Cuesta College a place where students thrive.” said Stearns.

The ACCJC is recognized by the Council of Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education.

For more info on Cuesta College's accreditation, click here.