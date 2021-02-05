Charles Paddock Zoo invites you to adopt a cockroach and watch it get fed to a meerkat to celebrate Valentine’s Day

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The Charles Paddock Zoo wants you to adopt a cockroach ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Atascadero zoo will offer lovers everywhere a chance to adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach and watch it be fed to meerkats.

It's a twisted but fun event for animal lovers and/or scorned lovers all around.

The adoption fee is $5 and adopters will receive an official Certificate of Adoption that will include their special Valentine's name.

The event will go through February 15.

On February 14, Valentine's Day, the zoo will set up a livestream for viewers to watch the cockroaches get fed to the meerkats.

To adopt a cockroach, click here.

The zoo recently reopened to the public after being closed due to the stay-at-home order.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo is also reminding guests to follow safety protocol measures by physical distancing from other guest and wearing their masks.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.