San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies detain wanted person in Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Deputies detain a wanted man near San Luis Bay Inn on Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says its deputies were helping an outside law enforcement agency in locating a wanted man.

The wanted man was found along with two other people near the San Luis Bay Inn.

No information has been released on why the suspect was wanted.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no further risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing

