Injured surfer rescued at Montaña de Oro State Park

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Multiple agencies helped rescue an injured surfer on Saturday at Montaña de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo.

On Saturday afternoon, CAL FIRE received a report of an injured surfer at the Hazard Canyon Reef in San Luis Obispo.

Units responded and found that the injured surfer was in a spot that was not acessible by foot. They contacted San Luis Obispo CHP for their air units to make contact with the surfer.

The helicopter picked up the surfer and brought him to the ambulance on scene and he was transported to the local hospital.

The surfer was identified as a 60-year-old man.

In their investigation, he was surfing with friends when a wave knocked him out and he sustained a head injury. His friend rescued him, brought him up from the water and waited for rescue agencies to respond.

His condition is unclear at this time.

California State Parks also assisted with this rescue.