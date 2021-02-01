Police suspect street racing could have caused deadly crash in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A fatal crash on Highway 41 near Atascadero is possibly linked to illegal street racing, Atascadero police said Monday.

The crash happened Saturday night around 8:15 p.m. Police responded to Highway 41 near Frog Hollow Drive and found a blue Ford Mustang that had crashed and rolled over.

The Mustang's driver, identified only as a 59-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators said the car was traveling west on Highway 41 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit an embankment and a telephone pole.

Now police are looking into the possibility that the man was involved in an illegal street race. Investigators are looking for information about a black or dark colored vehicle that may have been racing the Mustang prior to the crash.

Police said there is no substantiated proof of a second vehicle at this time.

Investigators are also investigating if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.