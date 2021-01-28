Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may be delayed in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, San Luis Obispo County residents who recently received their first dose may need to wait up to six weeks to get a second dose, which is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

County public health officials said that, at this time, second-dose appointments may be limited, but that shouldn’t last long as more doses are received each week.

Those eligible for the second vaccine can expect to be notified of an appointment about one month after receiving their first dose.

“Do not be alarmed if you cannot receive your second dose of vaccine on the exact day that you are eligible to,” advised Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer. “While the goal is to administer second doses close to the recommended interval, a few-weeks delay poses no health risks to recipients and will not require that they restart the vaccine series.”

The county said there are currently more people waiting for their second dose than the county has in its vaccine supply.

As of Friday, Jan. 22, the County Public Health Department had only received a total of 9,035 second doses and administered 10,539 first doses.

More vaccine shipments are received each week.

On Jan. 21, the CDC updated their vaccine administration guidance indicating that second doses of vaccine may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose, but no earlier than the required waiting period (three weeks for Pfizer, four weeks for Moderna).

“Everyone will be able to get their second dose of vaccine safely, and in a timely manner following guidelines put forth by the CDC,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Limited vaccine supply from the State means that second-dose appointments may be delayed, but we are very carefully allocating vaccine so that recipients can get their second dose within that six-week period.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in SLO County, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccine or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903.