PG&E working to repair outages to more than 1,800 customers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- PG&E says they are working to restore 108 different outages in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., the utility company says about 1,875 customers were impacted by 108 different outages in the two counties.

They say this excludes the Santa Maria area outage due to the outage being caused by a car crash into a power pole on Betteravia, west of Ray Road. Crews on scene say the area is flooded and that 35 customers are affected. They say the outage will go till 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

They say most of the outages in San Luis Obispo County are located in the north county above the grade and Camrbia.

PG&E says safety is their highest priority. They will continue to work around the clock to safely restore electricity to outage impacted customers.