First responders rescue person stranded in riverbed in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Police and Emergency Services performed a rescue of a person stuck in a riverbed on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:55 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a person surrounded by water in the Salinas riverbed.

Crews reported on scene south of the Niblick Bridge and located the stranded person.

Crews used water rescue equipment to access the person and bring them to a safe area.

Paso Robles Police assisted in locating the person and providing traffic control in the area.

The person denied medical transportation.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

As rain continues to pour on the Central Coast, water levels are rising. In the Salinas River, water is flowing, prompting officials to ask residents to stay out of the area.