Storm damages vaccine site in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Storm damage in San Luis Obispo forced the County to postpone Thursday's COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

High winds and heavy rain at the Sierra Way location left the clinic's tents torn.

The impact means that Friday's appointments will be moved to the new Cuesta College location. That campus site was slated to open days later on Monday.

The Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinics will remain open.

Those with appointments set for Thursday, January 28, at the Sierra Way location will be contacted and rescheduled for Thursday, February 4.

"This is done not lightly and with a heavy heart as we know people were striving to get that appointment and to keep that appointment," said Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director.

Public health officials said moving the vaccination site to Cuesta College will improve parking capacity, add room for vaccinations and, increase accessibility for people with mobility concerns.

Borenstein also announced Wednesday that second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed for now.

Visit the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health website for more information.