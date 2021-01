San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police will close a portion of River Road on Wednesday morning.

The road closure is due to potential mudslide in the area.

The road will be closed from Navajo to 13th Street in Paso Robles.

The road will be closed from 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday until Thursday.

Paso Robles police reminds drivers to drive carefully in the rain.

For more information, call 805-237-6464.