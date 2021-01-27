Skip to Content
More than 1,000 lose power in Paso Robles during early morning rain, wind event

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Hundreds of residents in Paso Robles lost power suddenly early Wednesday morning as a winter storm system moved through the area.

The Pacific Gas & Electric website reported that between 1,299 buildings lost power starting at 3:41 a.m.

The outage zone appeared to span from the 101 at Union Road in the west to Golden Hill Road north of Highway 46 in the east.

PG&E said their preliminary investigations determined the outage was caused by weather in the area. No further details were available.

However, at 3:40 a.m., Paso Robles police responded to a downed tree on the 500 block of Creston Road--within the outage zone.

Crews said the tree fell into nearby power lines, but they were not able to confirm that the incidents are connected at this time.

PG&E crews remained busy through the early morning as several other outages popped up across North County, the majority of which were listed as being weather-related.

To view our Live Storm Tracker for your latest weather updates, click here.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

