Paso Robles police investigating after burned body is found in riverbed

Paso Robles Police Department
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a dead body that was found in a riverbed Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., police and paramedics were informed of a dead body in the Salinas Riverbed behind the JCPenny at 120 Niblick Rd.

The body was noticeably burned, police said.

The incident is under investigation, but police say it appears the person had been living in the riverbed area.

The identity of the person, including age, gender and manner of death, have not yet been released.

