Paso Robles providing sandbags to residents ahead of rainy weather

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles is providing sand bags to residents ahead of the winter storms occurring this week.

The City says the rainfall amounts could be significant enough to cause a local flooding.

The City is taking preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce flooding.

The City says they will continue to clean their storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

The City will provide sandbags at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street.

They ask that residents bring a shovel to place the sand in the bags.

Empty bags can be purchased at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road: 805-237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road: 805-602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue: 805-238-3934

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive: 805-238-1177

For more information on what the City is doing for disaster preparedness, click here.