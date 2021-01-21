Retired Cal Poly police dog dies
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly police said goodbye to a retired police dog who died several years after retiring.
Xello was a German Shepard that helped serve police officers at Cal Poly.
The university says he had kept them safe while finding lost children and elderly people during his service as a police dog.
He retired back in 2018 after seven years of service at the age of 10.
On Thursday, Cal Poly police chief George Hughes posted a tribute to Xello on Twitter.
"He loved serving Cal Poly with a passion," Hughes said. "He will never be forgotten. RIP Xello & thank you for your service"
With a heavy heart we had to say goodbye to retired K9 Xello. He loved serving Cal Poly with a passion. Not only did he keep us safe he found numerous lost children and elderly in his career. He retired in 2018. He will never be forgotten. RIP Xello & thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/c2bmZ0feVR— George Hughes (@calpolychief) January 21, 2021
Comments