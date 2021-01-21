Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 2:20 pm
Published 1:59 pm

Retired Cal Poly police dog dies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly police said goodbye to a retired police dog who died several years after retiring.

Xello was a German Shepard that helped serve police officers at Cal Poly.

The university says he had kept them safe while finding lost children and elderly people during his service as a police dog.

He retired back in 2018 after seven years of service at the age of 10.

On Thursday, Cal Poly police chief George Hughes posted a tribute to Xello on Twitter.

"He loved serving Cal Poly with a passion," Hughes said. "He will never be forgotten. RIP Xello & thank you for your service"

