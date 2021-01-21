Grover Beach man arrested in connection to shooting in Oceano

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. -- A Grover Beach man was arrested on suspicion of shooting, driving under the influence and evading arrest in Oceano on Thursday morning.

On Thursday at around 7:30 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the 2400 block of Ocean Street in Oceano.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the car matching the description of the suspect car leaving the area.

Deputies followed after the car, told the driver to stop but the driver denied the order and a small pursuit began.

The pursuit lasted around six minutes and it reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in Santa Maria when the suspect's car crashed into another car at North Broadway and West Harding Avenue.

The suspect was identified to be a Grover Beach man and he was taken into custody.

Deputies say no one was injured in the crash.

Deputies searched the suspect's car and found a pellet gun.

The Grover Beach man was charged with evading arrest and a narcotics DUI.