SLO County opens third COVID-19 vaccination site in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site to expand vaccination service in southern SLO County.

The vaccination site will open at Arroyo Grande High School on Monday.

“This new location offers better accessibility to South County residents,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein in a press release. “Expanding into this third location gets us one step closer towards our goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day.”

Vaccines are currently being administered by appointment only to county residents 75 and older as well as all eligible health care workers.

Those interested in receiving a vaccination can make an appointment for next week by phone or online beginning Thursday at 9 a.m.

County officials said there is a very limited amount of vaccine doses, which limits the number of available appointments. There is enough supply for the vaccine clinics to offer appointments from Monday through Thursday and the county is prepared to open on Friday if more doses are delivered.

The county hopes to administer at least 900 doses daily across all three sites but will have the capacity to administer more than 3,000 doses a day when more vaccine supply is available.

More than 4,000 vaccine appointments were booked this week after reservations were opened to the public over the age of 75.

SLO County is also offering rides for anyone who needs a lift to their vaccination appointment.

To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine appointment, click here or call the County’s Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444. The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.